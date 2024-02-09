DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OVERGROUND MUSIC FESTIVAL

BIKO
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
OVERGROUND MUSIC FESTIVAL

Davide Borri + Bolla Trio
Ad aprire la serata Davide Borri, rapper nel flow e cantautore nelle idee, ma anche dj radiofonico e producer, dalla straordinaria attitudine hip hop del "do it yourself", accompagnato dal Bolla Trio...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.