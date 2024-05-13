Top track

Joy Again - Looking Out for You

Joy Again

Underground Music Venue - Event Space
Mon, 13 May, 5:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$29.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For Joy Again, inspiration indiscriminately bounces around like a superball. It ping-pongs between the Philadelphia band before it settles and crystallizes in one capriciously catchy bop after another. These six lo-fi alternative pop outliers—Sachi DiSeraf...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Underground Music Venue.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joy Again

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Event Space

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

