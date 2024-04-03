Top track

Van Houten

The Lexington
Wed, 3 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts Present

Van Houten plus support from Tooth

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
Lineup

Van Houten, Tooth

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

