Amy Webber: No Previous Experience

The Bill Murray
Thu, 21 Mar, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Amy is an award winning comedian as heard on BBC Radio 4. Armed with her mini keyboard and an opera degree that’s never been useful, she’s on the hunt for a new job.

You may pity her, you may love her but you will definitely want to employ her.

Winner of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amy Webber

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

