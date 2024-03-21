DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Amy is an award winning comedian as heard on BBC Radio 4. Armed with her mini keyboard and an opera degree that’s never been useful, she’s on the hunt for a new job.
You may pity her, you may love her but you will definitely want to employ her.
Winner of...
