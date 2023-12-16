Top track

General Levy - Breeze

General Levy Live set MusicaLucis Festival

Piazzetta Sant'Oronzo
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsOstuni
Free

Event information

🎤 General Levy invade Ostuni con il suo inconfondibile "fast chat style" per il #MusicaLucis23

🎹Da drum n bass a raggamuffin, un mix esplosivo di grime e hip hop farà brillare la piazza!

Una notte indimenticabile, carica di un'atmosfera internazionale...

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Lineup

General Levy

Venue

Piazzetta Sant'Oronzo

Piazza Della Libertà, 72017 Ostuni Brindisi, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

