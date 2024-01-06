DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Petits Artistes

La Boule Noire
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L’idée formatrice du projet est de réunir des artistes émergeant. Lors des deux premières éditions, nous avons réuni plus de 30 artistes couvrant le plus de pratique possible, de la peinture en passant par des créateurs de mode et de bijoux jusqu’à des art...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SENOI.
Lineup

Vadim, Yassin

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

