Top track

Joshua Crumbly - New Rock Thingy

Joshua Crumbly ft Gregory Uhlmann, Jonathan Pinson and special guest Jacksonport

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bassist, Composer, Producer, & Multi-Instrumentalist Joshua Crumbly grew up in Palmdale, CA, a small desert community outside of Los Angeles. Joshua knew the bass was his calling after he started accompanying his Dad, a saxophonist, to gigs at the age of t...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

