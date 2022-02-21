Top track

Evyn - Malibu

sakharii, Evyn, Zairrion Davis, Journi, Sammi Nassar, Prestige & Banco @ Los Globos (Late Show)

Los Globos
21 Feb - 22 Feb
GigsLos Angeles
From $24.72

About

MajorStage Presents: Live R&B @ Los Globos

Featuring:

sakharii

Evyn

Zairrion Davis

Journi

Sammi Nassar

Prestige

Banco

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MajorStage
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Prestige

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

