Paco de Lucia Legacy Festival

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ArtNew York
From $45.43
About

Paco de Lucia Legacy Festival - Live at LPR on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (all ages)

Paco de Lucia Legacy Festival is a week-long flamenco event opening at Carnegie Hall on Feb...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

