NORTI w/ Liam Berkeley, Jordan Stein, L3ni & Roberto Campisi

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join NORTI for their Jolene debut as we close out 2023 with a bang. Guided by selectors Liam Berkeley, Jordan Stein & Roberto Campisi.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
Lineup

Liam Berkeley, Jordan Stein, L3NI

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

