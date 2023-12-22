DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Circus Live : PVC + Repris de Justesse

Le Circus
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsCapbreton
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CIRCUS LIVE : PVC + Repris de Justesse

► INFOS

SAMEDI 22 DECEMBRE

DOOR // 20H

SHOWS // 21H30

12€ en prévente / 15€ sur place

PVC

(Tubes - Bordeaux)

PVC" que du tube ", à travers ses mélanges de folk/métal - Hip Hop /musette, vous proposent leurs co...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE CIRCUS.
Venue

Le Circus

9 Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Doors open7:30 pm

