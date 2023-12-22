DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CIRCUS LIVE : PVC + Repris de Justesse
► INFOS
SAMEDI 22 DECEMBRE
DOOR // 20H
SHOWS // 21H30
12€ en prévente / 15€ sur place
PVC
(Tubes - Bordeaux)
PVC" que du tube ", à travers ses mélanges de folk/métal - Hip Hop /musette, vous proposent leurs co...
