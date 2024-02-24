DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Outline opens 2024 with a very special edition: Godspeed You! Black Emperor headlines alongside Alan Sparkhawk (of Low) Marina Herlop and Maria BC.
Godspeed is one of post-rock's truly canonical groups, a mercurial and iconic ensemble whose work both defi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.