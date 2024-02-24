Top track

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Fire at Static Valley

Outline: Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Alan Sparhawk (of Low), Marina Herlop, Maria BC

Knockdown Center
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Outline opens 2024 with a very special edition: Godspeed You! Black Emperor headlines alongside Alan Sparkhawk (of Low) Marina Herlop and Maria BC.

Godspeed is one of post-rock's truly canonical groups, a mercurial and iconic ensemble whose work both defi...

18+
Knockdown Center
Lineup

Maria BC, Marina Herlop, Godspeed You! Black Emperor and 1 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

