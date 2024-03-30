DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

From their combination of Tropical Steel into Funk, Soul, and Hip Hop, the mystery steel pan group from Hamburg, Germany has gained a cult following over the last decade.

After traveling and falling in love with the Trinidadian instrument, musician and ba...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.