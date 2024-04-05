Top track

Alison Cotton - Mumurations Over the Moor

Alison Cotton

St Pancras Old Church
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.83

About Alison Cotton

ALISON COTTON is a viola player based in London working in composition and improvisation. Her debut album ’All Is Quiet at the Ancient Theatre’ was released in 2018 firstly on cassette on Bloxham Tapes, followed by a vinyl release on Cardinal Fuzz (UK) and Read more

Event information

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alison Cotton

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

