Lua Flora with The Hourglass Kids and Wild Roots Rising

Eulogy
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
$15.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Eulogy Presents: Lua Flora

with The Hourglass Kids and Wild Roots Rising

Saturday, March 2nd, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Lua Flora

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

