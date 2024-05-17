Top track

Simon Doty: All Night Long - Bristol

Clock Factory
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Following an overwhelmingly popular series of shows with us, the Melodic House master is back! Supplying us with an ALL NIGHT LONG set in the immersive venue The Clock Factory in the heart of Bristol, powered by Void Acoustics 🔊

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simon Doty

Venue

Clock Factory

63 Union Gate, Bristol, BS1 2AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

