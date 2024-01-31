DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Connect'Her : Les arrangements sur Ableton

Bar à Bulles
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:30 pm
LE WORKSHOP :

Le cours sera donné par la Dj et productrice MZA et orienté sur comment assembler sa première boucle et les arrangements sur Ableton Live.

- Intro, récap de la dernière session, présentation du mode arrangement

- Premiers arrangements en...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

