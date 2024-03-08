Top track

Hooveriii - The Tall Grass

Hooveriii

The Lexington
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

There’s a moment leading up to each decision where, for a brief instant, there are infinite possibilities that have yet to be distilled into a singular outcome. It’s a phenomenon that has been explored over the years by novelists like Graham Greene and a c...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
Lineup

Hooveriii

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

