Origins: Quest & Christian AB (All Night Long)

Village Underground
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CHRISTIAN AB & QUEST ❤️‍🔥 ALL NIGHT LONG

The Berlin based diggers join us on March 8th at Village Underground for an all night journey of minimally goodness, full of rare cuts & obscure gems! 💎

Presented by Origins.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quest b2b Christian AB

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

