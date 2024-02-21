DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ILARIA ARGIOLAS in concerto // MONK

Monk - Sala Teatro
Wed, 21 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mercoledì 21 febbraio

Ilaria Argiolas in concerto

“Non c’è più la Roma di una volta”, dice Franco Califano in una bellissima intervista nel 2001. “Non c’è più la Roma di una volta”, dice Anna Magnani in una bellissima intervista in bianco e nero di fine...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

