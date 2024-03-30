DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

COSMO live

Tuscany Hall
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsFirenze
€37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
COSMO live

Questo è un evento 16+
Lineup

Cosmo

Venue

Tuscany Hall

Lungarno Aldo Moro, 3, 50136 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

