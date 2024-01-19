DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Timo Kaukolampi @ Scenasonica

ExConventoLive
Fri, 19 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Timo Kaukolampi: finlandese, ecologista, appassionato di elettronica ed innovatore. Tappeti di pulsazioni e di impulsi come nodi di una trama di un viaggio ipnotico fantasmagorico.

Opening act di Stato Nero, ovvero quando il noise si fonde con la cronaca...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Convivialia APS.

Lineup

Timo Kaukolampi

Venue

ExConventoLive

Piazza della Motta, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

