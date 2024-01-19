DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Timo Kaukolampi: finlandese, ecologista, appassionato di elettronica ed innovatore. Tappeti di pulsazioni e di impulsi come nodi di una trama di un viaggio ipnotico fantasmagorico.
Opening act di Stato Nero, ovvero quando il noise si fonde con la cronaca...
