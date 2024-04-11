Top track

Charlie Faron - Claire

Charlie Faron

La Boule Noire
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19

About

Charlie, auteur/compositeur/interprète/entrepreneur/DA auto-didacte s’attelle à de nouvelles ambitions : jouer de ses textes en français.

Lui qui a passé son enfance aux Etats-Unis, parlé anglais avant le français, le défi n’était pas des moindres.

Des p...

Cet événement est tout public.
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Premier Amour
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Faron

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

