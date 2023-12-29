DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sit Down Club presents: Colin Curtis + special guests

Headrow House
Fri, 29 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With a career spanning decades, Colin Curtis is one of the key figures in the development of Northern soul and jazz dance scenes in the North of England. He was one of the first British DJs to introduce Chicago house and other African American genres like...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Colin Curtis

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

