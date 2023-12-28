DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dreamhouse: Trixie Mattel New Years Miami

Oasis Wynwood
Thu, 28 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $39.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bring your dancing shoes and wear something pink! Step into a life-sized fantasy at DreamHouse as the ultimate plastic fantastic Trixie Mattel spins a night of pure magic! Immerse yourself in a world of vibrant colors, larger-than-life personas., and talen...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Jake Resnicow.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Oasis Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.