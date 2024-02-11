Top track

0WAVE - with me

0WAVE: Paris

La Bellevilloise
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CULT OF YA présente 0WAVE

17h30 VIP Entry

18h30 Early Entry

19h General Entry

20h Show

Les moins de 14 ans doivent être accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Cult Of Ya.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

