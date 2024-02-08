DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LHARA x Diphda

PARAL·LEL 62
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LHARA x Diphda en Club Paral·lel 62, Barcelona.

Evento +16
Organizado por Helsinki Pro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Diphda, LHARA

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

