DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Glasgow based party starters Euphoric Grooves make their FLY debut this week as we invite their residents to take over the main vault. Resident Jezz Simpson holds down le Cafe from 10pm.
Euphoric Grooves: KT, CONOR, SHOON
Jezz Simpson [L\W/N]
FLY CLU...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.