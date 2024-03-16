DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gene On Earth (All Night Long)

Phonox
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The ever-mysterious Gene On Earth plays a rare London all-night-long set at Phonox this March…

A perfect marriage of production talent and exceptional DJing cemented Gene’s reputation as one of the the most sought-after names in the scene. The Limousine D...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GENE ON EARTH

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.