Fantastic Negrito / Ferrara Sotto le Stelle 2024

Delizia Estense di Benvignante
Mon, 8 Jul 2024, 9:00 pm
€28.75

Fantastic Negrito è il secondo annuncio del Festival Ferrara Sotto le Stelle e il primo artista per la nuova prestigiosa location della Delizia Estense di Benvignante di Argente (FE).

Lunedì 8 luglio la voce R&B e roots statunitense accoglierà il pubblico...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ferrara sotto le stelle
Fantastic Negrito

Delizia Estense di Benvignante

Strada Nazionale 145, 44011 Argenta Ferrara, Italy
