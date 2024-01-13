DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mirin Doja presents TURBO featuring special guest Alkemist!
Saturday, January 13th, in Timbre Room!
10PM - CLOSE
TURBO is a club night inspired by the high tempo rhythms of juke, footwork, jungle and hardcore. Mirin Doja is serving up her offering of br...
