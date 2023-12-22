DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mondo Club: Kerox + Kinho // Sebastian Black + Llxnto

Mondo Club
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:55 pm
PartyVigo
From €9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sábado 22 Diciembre.

CLUB

  • 01:30H Lxnto
  • 04:30H Sebastian Black

SUB

  • 01:30H Kinho
  • 04:30H Kerox
Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Mondo Club.
Venue

Mondo Club

Rúa de Joaquín Loriga, 3, 36203 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open1:30 am

