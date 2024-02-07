Top track

Polevaulter - Room

Polevaulter

The Peer Hat
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£8.50

About

Leeds-based electro-noise duo Polevaulter come to the Peer Hat in support of their debut album HANG WAVE.

Support tba.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
Lineup

Polevaulter

Venue

The Peer Hat

14 Faraday St, Manchester M1 1BE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

