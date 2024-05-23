Top track

Fabiana Palladino

Village Underground
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miso Extra - Adventures of Tricky N Duke
About

Fabiana Palladino broke out in 2017 as one of the Paul Institute’s founding artists after her shadowy, classicist R&B influenced pop reached Jai Paul. The London musician has just released her self-titled debut album, in which she confronts how a life shou...

Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fabiana Palladino, Miso Extra

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

