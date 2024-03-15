Top track

Brown Horse - Shoot Back

Flashback Records presents: Brown Horse

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Brown Horse - Shoot Back
About

Excited to welcome back Alt-Country stars, Brown Horse as part of their UK 'Reservoir' tour.

Supports TBA.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flashback Records
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brown Horse

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

