DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Robertson, Juliette Burton, Marc Burrows: WIP

The Bill Murray
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nerds In Progess: super sexy, nerdy comedians John Robertson, Marc Burrows and Juliette Burton have some titillating new things to show you. Join the gorgeous geeky threesome to see what they've been experimenting with recently., comedy-wise and maybe othe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Robertson, Marc Jackson Burrows

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.