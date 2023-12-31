DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

First Choice Presents: New Years Eve

Primary Night Club
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
From $24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

First Choice and Primary are excited to announce a New Year celebration with emerging Chicago talent. Join us for a champagne toast at midnight and a few other special surprises!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by First
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Avilo

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

