DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Favela : Happy New Year !

Chalet du Lac
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €55.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🇫🇷 **Nouvel An en Folie au Chalet du Lac à Vincennes! 🎉**

On commence 2024 en beauté avec une soirée d'anthologie à la Favela! Le 31 décembre, rendez-vous au Chalet du Lac, à Vincennes, pour une nuit de pur délire.

Le Line up de choc comprend Anthon...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Majors Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anthony Lee

Venue

Chalet du Lac

Orée du Bois de Vincennes, Avenue de Bel Air, 75012 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.