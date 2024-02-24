DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ABODE London - The Return

Studio 338
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We start the year at our spiritual home, 338 for a daytime party with some serious surprises... ABODE the evolution, watch this space!

Last entry 5PM, no physical ID no entry.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ABODE.
Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open12:00 pm

