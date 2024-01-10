DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wicked Wednesdays: Emo/Goth/Postpunk Karaoke

Our Wicked Lady
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
About

Wicked Wednesdays Presents: Emo/Goth/Postpunk Karaoke with Charmaine-in-2005

Join us in the downstairs bar 2nd Wednesdays 7pm-midnight for moody brewdy good times

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

