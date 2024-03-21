DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wasted Youth

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
Selling fast
£15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wasted Youth are an English post-punk band from London, England, initially active between 1979 and 1982. The original line-up of the band was Ken Scott, Rocco Barker, Nick Nicole, Darren Murphy and Andy Scott. Rocco Barker later went on to join the band Fl...

This is a 14+ event
Songs Of Preys Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wasted Youth

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.