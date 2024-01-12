Top track

Psychodelice: Scott Yoder + Lato

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PSYCHODELICE | MILANO

SCOTT YODER + LATO

Depo (The Persuaders) DJset

VENERDÌ 12 GENNAIO 2024

Arci Bellezza, Palestra Visconti

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Psychodelice
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Scott Yoder

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

