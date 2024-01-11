DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
assis, placement libre / salle noire / pas de retardataires en salle / durée 50mn
Aux origines du hip-hop.
Dans Underdogs, trois interprètes – une femme et deux hommes –, expriment les liens personnels et émotionnels qui les relient à l’étymologie de leu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.