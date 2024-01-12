DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Palas Club invites Moruki

Cadavra
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
[ES] Bienvenidos al nuevo club exclusivo de la Capital. The Palas club, ubicado en el centro de la ciudad. Ambiente selecto. Djs. Varios ambientes. Siente la experiencia de pertenecer a un club como este.

No Sport Academy!

-[EN] Welcome to the capit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maryo, Jordi Castell, Prospect

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

