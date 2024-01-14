Top track

Kenny Larkin / Dee Diggs / DJ Shannon

SILO Brooklyn
Sun, 14 Jan, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$17

About

To most electronic music aficionados, Detroit native Kenny Larkin is a man who needs no introduction. His impressive 20-year history of creating arguably some of the most timeless, soulful techno ever created, is unquestionable.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
Lineup

Kenny Larkin, Dee Diggs, DJ Shannon

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

