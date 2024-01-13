DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Y2K PARTY

CAP10100
Sat, 13 Jan, 11:30 pm
DJTorino
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
💜 LA TEMPESTA È ARRIVATA SULLA MOLE 💜

⚡️Y2K PARTY⚡️

🗓️ SEGNATI LA DATA: SABATO 13 GENNAIO

LINE UP:

@waitingforthomorrow

@d4rksvn

@crousemusic

DRESS CODE:

Lo stile anni 2000 farà da protagonista 🕶️🧢

COSA ASPETTI? NON FARTELO RACCONTARE 🌩️💜

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Duende srl.

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

