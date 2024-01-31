DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chump’s: Olga Koch, Sikisa, Luke McQueen

Whereelse?
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's the return of Chump's monthly mixed bill comedy shows!

Featuring Olga Koch, Sikisa, Luke McQueen and hosted by Kit Proudfoot.

Olga Koch is one of the most prolific acts in the game atm, you may have seen her hour special ‘Just Friends’ on YT (one of...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luke McQueen, Sikisa, Olga Koch

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

