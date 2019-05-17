DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DOMICILE224

Domicile Miami
17 May - 19 May
DJMiami
$42.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOMICILE224

MAY 17TH & 18TH TRAVELING BEYOND SPACE AND TIME . COMING FULL CIRCLE WE ARE BACK AGAIN & BETTER THAN EVER . LIMITED SEER TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW . THE CLOCK IS TICKING & WHAT IS WRITTEN IS DEVINE .

18+ for women / 21+ for men
Presented by Domicile.
$
Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

