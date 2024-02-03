DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HXC TEARDOWN 2K24 w/ DJCITH & BLANK UNIT

The End
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MOSH 2 DEFY DANCE 2 B FREE

A NIGHT OF COMPLETE DESTRUCTION ON THE STAGE AND ON THE DECKS

WITH LOCAL NYC TALENTS SPANNING FROM HXC BANDS, LIVE NOISE ARTISTS, AND NXC DJS READY TO BASH YOUR BRAINS ALL NIGHT

COME SPEND THE NIGHT WITH US @ THE END

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

5
Dirty Girls, Servants, BLANK UNIT and 5 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

